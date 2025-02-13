Tony Khan Calls AEW Grand Slam Australia One of Its Biggest Gates Ever

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Grand Slam Australia will occur on February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Center. Tony Khan has stated that this event will be among the largest gates in AEW's history.

During an interview with Fightful Wrestling, he said, “This is one of our biggest international events ever. It’s one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW and we’re really excited for that.” Khan noted that aside from their London event, this would be AEW's largest international live gate, saying, “Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time.”

Khan mentioned that local promoters in Brisbane encouraged him to bring AEW to Queensland due to the strong fanbase in Australia. To date, AEW has hosted two shows in London, and in January 2025, the company made its first appearance in Japan by co-producing Wrestle Dynasty with NJPW, ROH, Stardom, and CMLL.

The current lineup for AEW Grand Slam Australia is available, and the event will commence at 10:30 PM Eastern as a two-hour edition of Collision.