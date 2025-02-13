WWE Reportedly Returning to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is reportedly planning a return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE intends to announce the location for WrestleMania 42—the Superdome in New Orleans—before this year’s WrestleMania 41 event in April. While the exact date for the announcement remains unclear, it is expected soon.

The tweet shared by WrestleVotes stated, "Sources indicate WWE is planning on announcing WrestleMania 42’s location prior to this year’s event, with the highly speculated New Orleans, LA, as the host city. The Superdome (Silverdome, brother)—home of WM 30 & 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026."

The Superdome first hosted WrestleMania in 2014 for WrestleMania XXX (30), which featured Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak and Daniel Bryan capturing the World Title. Four years later, WrestleMania 34 returned to the city in 2018, where notable moments included Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring with Shane McMahon in a match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event.