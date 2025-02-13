Dijak Shares Wisdom with Recently Released WWE Stars

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dijak has advice for WWE talent recently released, reflecting on his journey after leaving the company eight months ago. Following his exit and a tour of the independents, he hasn't joined any major organizations.

In light of recent releases, including Tegan Nox, Cedric Alexander, and Giovanni Vinci, he reached out to offer support and guidance. Speaking to WRESTLESPHERE, Dijak emphasized that while he can't erase the pain of release, he believes that “time heals all wounds” and reassured them that things can improve.

“In that moment, there’s not much that helps,” Dijak said. “I can’t snap my fingers and take it away. I can just give the advice that everyone else gives, which is ‘If you do what you’ve been doing, you will have more of an opportunity to control your future. Once you do that you will feel a lot better about the situation that you’re in,’ right?”

“That’s it.” Dijak continued, “I know that’s similar to what other people say, and it’s not comforting in the moment… Time heals all wounds. Control what you can control, and do your best not to worry about the things that you can’t control. I know that’s easier said than done. I know nobody wants to hear that, but that’s the truth, and that’s reality.”