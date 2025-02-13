Joe Hendry Reminisces About TNA Concert Following The Rock's WWE Performance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show Joe Hendry shared his experience with TNA when he was asked to perform a concert right after The Rock's appearance during the WrestleMania 40 buildup. Hendry created a song about AJ Francis’s firing, using Creed’s “Higher” as a foundation.

He remembered, “I did this concert, I remember TNA management came to me and said, ‘We want you to do this concert.’ I said, ‘Guys, The Rock just did one. He just did one. He’s The Rock.’ How can I do something to make it totally different? They said to me, ‘We’re not going to make you do it, if you’re saying you don’t want to do it, then you don’t have to do it, but we think that you can.’ We went back and forth. We ended up coming up with an idea that we would do a Creed song and instead of ‘Can you take me higher,’ we would say, ‘Can you please get fired,’ to AJ Francis. That was funny enough and different enough that we could do it. We did this concert and it went so well. We’re in this iconic music venue in Vegas so it looked great, the audience was laughing along. We had the perfect segment at the same time [my theme] was released and was charting. Those two things together collided and that’s when it started to take off.”