R-Truth Joins SmackDown in Latest WWE Brand Shake-Up

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Another WWE Superstar has made a brand switch during the ongoing WWE transfer window, with the latest move seeing R-Truth heading to the SmackDown brand. The storyline surrounding these shifts revolves around the general managers of each brand negotiating and striking deals to acquire new talent.

Unlike traditional sports transfer windows, no monetary exchange is involved in these moves. Recently, notable shifts have seen Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory leave SmackDown for Raw, while Raw’s Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz have made the reverse move to SmackDown.

PWInsider.com reports that R-Truth's move to SmackDown has yet to be officially announced by WWE, but sources indicate that he will now be a part of the blue brand moving forward. This puts him back together with his former tag team partner, The Miz, with whom he won the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41 nearly a year ago.