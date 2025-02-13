WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karl Anderson Files Trademarks for ‘Automatic’ and ‘AKA’ After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 13, 2025

WWE has recently made several talent cuts, parting ways with Elektra Lopez, Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar and Akam), their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that WWE would not be renewing her contract, which expires later this month.

All of the released talents, excluding Deville, are currently under 90-day non-compete clauses. During this period, they are unable to work for any other promotions, but once the clause expires, they will become free agents and can sign with any company.

In an unexpected move, Karl Anderson filed to trademark the terms “Automatic” and “AKA” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on February 12th through his representative, Michael E. Dockins. The trademark filing covers both entertainment and clothing categories. The descriptions include:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

“Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hats.”


