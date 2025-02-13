Jim Ross Weighs In on Ricky Starks’ WWE Move

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on Ricky Starks’ move from AEW to WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR. Starks, who was granted his AEW release on Monday, made his WWE debut just a day later, appearing on Tuesday’s NXT.

Ross praised Starks’ energy and potential but tempered expectations, saying, “Well, he’s a high-motor guy. I don’t know if he’ll be the next Shawn Michaels at his size, but he certainly has a unique future. He’s got a big personality, so hopefully, he’ll do well and live this dream. It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. And that’s not where it ends. That’s where it begins.” He continued to reflect on Starks’ debut, admitting he was “surprised to see Ricky Starks” on NXT. While Ross is unsure of how Starks will perform, he acknowledged his self-confidence and skills, adding, “He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities. There’s no doubt about that. So we’ll see how it works out for him. It’s never easy to get over, and hopefully, he can get over [and] stay over as a top star. It remains to be seen. Let’s see how it goes.”