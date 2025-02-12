Dustin Rhodes Reveals He’s Working to Acquire the Rights to His WCW Theme

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dustin Rhodes recently shared his desire to buy back the rights to his iconic WCW theme song during an interview on the Battleground podcast. Since joining AEW in 2019, Rhodes has been using a different theme but expressed his wish to return to his roots.

He stated, “I kind of just want to, I’ve come full circle and I want to be ‘The Natural.’ On my last match, I want my old theme from the WCW days. I’m trying to purchase the rights right now for it because it’s very memorable music.”