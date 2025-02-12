WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Reveals Why John Cena Could Have Been WWE's Greatest Heel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 12, 2025

Hulk Hogan recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of a John Cena heel turn, revealing that he believes Cena could have become one of the greatest villains in wrestling history. Cena, who has not portrayed a heel character in WWE since 2003, has often been a subject of fan speculation regarding a potential turn.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan discussed the idea and praised Cena's ability to play both sides of the character spectrum. Hogan said, “In my opinion, I think John would’ve been one of the greatest heels ever because he was such a great babyface. You repent. After you’ve cut everybody’s throats, stolen all the money, and cheated, then when you repent and beg for forgiveness, the wrestling fans will make you an even bigger babyface.”


