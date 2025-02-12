Multiple Rumored Matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 May Be Altered

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

There have been rumors surrounding potential matchups for the 2025 WrestleMania 41 PLE, including a showdown between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena, as well as Roman Reigns defending his title against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match. Additionally, Drew McIntyre is said to be facing Damian Priest. However, WWE's plans are reportedly still fluid, with discussions suggesting that CM Punk could be inserted into the WWE Title match instead.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes commented on the shifting plans:

“I don’t know if it’s been discussed in an official capacity, but I do know there are people there that would rather that match [Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena vs. CM Punk] than Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins if that matters at all. I don’t know, but I do know that there are some people who would prefer that.”

Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone also reported:

“Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre’s potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans.”