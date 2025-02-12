Some WWE Insiders Push for CM Punk to Challenge for the Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The card for WWE WrestleMania 41 is taking shape, with the prevailing belief that John Cena will emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber Match, setting up a showdown against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.
In a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, Wrestling insider WrestleVotes shared some behind-the-scenes speculation, revealing that there are individuals within WWE who would rather see CM Punk added to the already-planned title bout. Instead of the currently scheduled triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Punk, some would prefer to see Punk inserted into a triple threat match with Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.
“I don’t know if it’s been discussed in an official capacity, but I do know there are people there that would rather that match [Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk] than Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins if that matters at all. I don’t know, but I do know that there are some people who would prefer that.”
