Demolition's Long-Awaited WWE Hall of Fame Induction May Finally Be Coming

Demolition, the iconic tag team comprised of Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow), seems to have reconciled with WWE, sparking excitement among fans for the possibility of their long-awaited Hall of Fame induction.

The tension between Demolition and WWE traces back to a 1997 lawsuit regarding name and gimmick rights, as well as the team’s involvement in a 2016 concussion-related class-action lawsuit. These issues caused a strain in their relationship with the company. However, Barry Darsow revealed that WWE extended an invitation to Demolition for last year’s WrestleMania and Hall of Fame ceremony. Unfortunately, they were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

This shift in their relationship coincides with a new era at WWE, where Triple H has made a concerted effort to honor Legends, regardless of their past with the company. Eadie has since expressed renewed optimism about the team’s future with WWE.

Their profile has been reintroduced to WWE’s Alumni section, fueling speculation among fans that a Hall of Fame induction could be imminent this year.

Demolition’s legacy includes the addition of Crush (Brian Adams) to the team. As three-time WWE World Tag Team Champions, they held the titles for an impressive stretch, including a record-breaking reign that still stands today. Their legendary rivalries with teams like The Road Warriors, The Hart Foundation, and The British Bulldogs remain unforgettable moments in WWE history.