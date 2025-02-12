Three Big Matches Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The February 11 episode of WWE NXT set the stage for several major bouts at NXT Vengeance Day, intensifying the already thrilling card.

Eddy Thorpe challenged Trick Williams to a Strap Match, citing his frustration over being sidelined by WWE officials and overlooked by the fans, despite Trick getting numerous opportunities. Thorpe, who has used a strap to attack Trick in recent weeks, is eager to prove himself in this brutal showdown on February 15.

In another pivotal moment, Je'Von Evans received medical clearance to face Ethan Page at Vengeance Day. While the doctor expressed concerns about Evans’ health, the final decision was left in his hands. NXT General Manager Ava swiftly had Evans sign a waiver, releasing WWE from liability for any injuries sustained in the match. Evans, undeterred, boldly declared he was willing to take the risk.

The NXT Tag Team Championship match was also officially confirmed. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) will defend their titles against Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura. The challengers earned this opportunity after winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and the No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights). The decisive moment came when Briggs hit a crushing clothesline on Hank Walker, followed by a splash from Inamura for the victory.

With these high-stakes matchups now confirmed, NXT Vengeance Day is shaping up to be an unmissable event. The updated card for NXT Vengeance Day, taking place on Saturday, February 15, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., is as follows:

⚡NXT Championship

⚡Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

⚡NXT Women’s North American Championship

⚡Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

⚡NXT Women’s Championship

⚡Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade

⚡Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans

⚡NXT Tag Team Championships

⚡Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura