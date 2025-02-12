Ricky Starks Joins WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ricky Starks, the former AEW star, debuted on WWE's NXT show following his release from AEW last Sunday. After AEW rolled over his contract, it was announced that Starks would be leaving the company, with his deal set to expire in April. He hadn’t appeared on AEW television since last April, when he and Big Bill were defeated by Top Flight on AEW Collision. AEW's release policy allowed him to sign elsewhere without a 90-day non-compete clause, enabling a swift transition to WWE.

During his debut on WWE NXT, Ricky made an appearance in the crowd right before the North American Championship main event. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am here to turn this place upside down!"