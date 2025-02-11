WWE NXT Results - February 11, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT - Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and NQCC face off in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, Tony D’Angelo collides with Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match for his NXT North American Championship, Bayley battles Cora Jade, Lexis King puts his Heritage Cup Title on the line against JDC and more!

We kick off NXT with clips of the D'Angelo Family, and Ridge Holland arriving at the arena.

Match 1: Bayley -vs- Cora Jade



Jade tries to attack Bayley before the bell with a baseball bat. Bayley, however, is able to get Jade out of the ring. Bayley joins Jade outside the ring and Jade is beaten against the barricade and tossed back in the ring. Jade quickly rolls out of the ring avoiding Bayley but Bayley is able to attack Jade outside the ring again. Jade's head is slammed into the announce desk and in the ring, Bayley covers for two. Jade is suplexed and covered again and Jade kicks out. Bayley gets elbowed and slammed onto the mat. Jade clubs Bayley and tries to elbow her against the ropes but Bayley moves out of the way and chops and knees Jade and covers for a two count. Jade rolls up Bayley for a two count and Jade rolls out of the ring, allowing Bayley to hit a suicide dive on Jade. Jade slams Bayley against the ring apron and Jade knees Bayley on the apron and slams her into the ring post and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, Jade has Bayley in a headlock and Bayley arm drags her way out of the hold. Bayley gets Jade caught up on the ropes and punches Jade in the middle of the ring. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly and covers for a near fall. Jade is clotheslined down and sent into the corner. Bayley lays Jade across the middle ropes and stomps down on her gut. Jade is suplexed and covered for two. Jade stomps on Bayley's back and suplexes Bayley and covers for a two count. Bayley gets sent crashing in the corner, and Bayley gets Jade on her shoulders and hits a spinning sidewalk slam. Bayley's old music hits and Roxanne Perez comes out dressed as "Hugger Bayley" and Bayley attacks Perez. Jade hits a DDT on Bayley outside and flattens her in the ring and covers for the win.

Winner: Cora Jade

After the match we see Ava whisper something to Giulia who was watching the match backstage. Jade and Perez argue in the ring - Ava comes out and says the triple threat match at Vengeance Day is now a fatal four-way. Bayley attacks Perez after the announcement.

Sol Ruca and Zaria talk backstage and they discuss training for their match against The Meta-Girls. Nikkita Lyons comes by and says Ruca is holding Zaria back and one win doesn't make you a champion. Lyons challenges Zaria to a match tonight.

Oba Femi walks backstage heading to the ring.

Ridge Holland warms up backstage for his main event match later tonight.

Oba Femi makes his way to ringside, and talks about defending his title at Vengeance Day in a handicap match as it's him against A-Town Down Under and not Theory and Waller. He says their egos will be the reason for their downfall. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Waller calls Femi Oba-rated and they both talk each other up for their upcoming match. Theory talks about Waller never getting his recognition on NXT. Theory says Waller will help him become the NXT champion. Waller says he will become champion. Waller says he sacrificed a lot and never won the title, Theory says he never has either. The two go back and forth and Waller says no one cares about Theory's accolades. Theory points out that Waller has never won a singles title. Waller takes credit for the winning he tag titles and says he saved Theory's career. Theory says he will do whatever it takes to be champion. They decide they should take care of Femi first... Waller and Theory push each other around, and Waller goes to hit Theory who moves out of the way and they start attacking Oba Femi. Theory gets Femi on his shoulders and slams him down and Waller hits a stunner on Femi. Waller and Theory hold the belt as Femi is laid out on the mat.

A video package for Eddy Thorpe plays where he says he's here for Vengeance and calls out Trick Williams and challenges him to a strap match.

We hear from a doctor who clears Je'Von Evans for his match on Saturday and says if he re-injures himself he could be never cleared to wrestle, backstage, Ava makes Evans sign a waiver for his match.

Match 2 - Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Hank & Tank -vs- Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura -vs- No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) w/Wren Sinclair & Charlie Dempsey

Inamura and Tank start the bout, Hank runs in and Inamura beats on him. Hank is tagged in and they double team Inamura. Heights is tagged in and he tags in Borne and they double team Hank and cover him for two. Borne punches out Hank in the ring, and Tank is tagged back in. Borne slaps a sleeperhold on Hank and Inamura is tagged in. Inamura chops Hank and tags in Briggs. All six men are in the ring and they're all battling each other. Tank takes down both Inamura and Briggs. Briggs is attacked by Borne and Tank. Heights and Hank are legal and Hank and Tank double team Heights. All the men, aside from Heights, fight outside the ring. Hank and Tank squish Borne outside the ring. Heights hits a belly to belly on Hank and Heights covers for two and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Fraxiom is watching this match and Heights is beating on Tank and slaps him in a headlock. Tank fights his way out of the hold. Borne is tagged in and Tank gives Borne a stunner. As Tank tries to tag, Heights takes Briggs off the apron. Inamura is tagged and he takes down Borne and hits an airplane slam. Briggs is tagged in and he takes down Borne and Heights Hank tags in and runs into a powerslam by Borne. Heights is tagged in and he covers Hank for a near fall. All six men are back in the ring. Heights and Hank punch each other in the middle of the ring. Briggs is tagged in and Heights, Hank and Briggs all beat on each other. Briggs hits a powerbomb on Hank and covers for two count. Hank takes everyone down outside and slams Briggs in the ring and covers for a near fall. Hank gets on the top rope and Briggs punches him while he's on top and climbs the turnbuckles as well. Briggs is shoved down and Hank misses a splash. Inamura is tagged in and Hank is double teamed and they get the win.

Winners: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

After the match Fraxiom tells them they've earned a title shot at Vengeance Day.

The D'Angelo Family and Izzy Dame hang out backstage and Stacks apologizes to Tony for being on separate pages. Tony tells them his match he has to do alone as it's a cage match.

Match 3 - NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King(c) -vs- JDC (Johnny Curtis)



We get the bell and the men lock up. JDC throws King across the ring and they lock up again. King gets JDC on the mat and n a headlock. King is armdragged across the ring, and JDC slaps in an arm bar on King. JDC chops King and rolls up King for a two count. JDC tries for a backslide but King kicks him and sends him out of the ring. JDC rolls up King for a two count and sends him out of the ring. JDC flies over the ropes and splashes on King and we go to commercial.

Back from break, King chops JDC and slams him into the corner. King chops JDC in the corner and JDC misses a dropkick and King starts on JDC while he's on the mat. JDC chops King and King slaps on a single leg crab on JDC. King clobbers JDC and covers for a two count. King strikes JDC in the back and JDC fires back with a clotheslines. JDC slams into King in the corner and takes him down with a Russian Leg Sweep. JDC hits a Falcon Arrow and covers for a two count. JDC hits a flipping senton on King outside the ring and then gets on the top rope and hits a leg drop on King in the ring and covers for a near fall. JDC gets back on the top rope but gets knocked off and King hits The Coronation off the top rope for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Lexis King

Bayley talks to Ava backstage and Roxanne Perez runs in and complains about the triple threat becoming a Fatal Four Way. Bayley leaves and Cora Jade shows up and says she'll be the winner and not Perez.

Fatal Influence walks backstage. Kelani Jordan comes up and asks for a title shot against Henley. Jaida Parker comes by tells Jordan to get out of her way because she wants the title shot. Ashante "Thee" Adonis comes by and says Karmen Petrovic has beaten both Parker and Jordan. Fatal Influence leaves and Adonis, Parker and Jordan argue.

Match 4: Nikkita Lyons -vs- Zaria w/Sol Ruca



Lyons starts with punching Zaria and the women punch each other out. Zaria takes down Lyons with clotheslines, Lyons hits a released suplex on Zaria and Zaria attacks her while she tries climbing the ropes. Zaria goes for a powerbomb but Lyons counters into a headscissor. Zaria suplexes Lyons again and both women club each other until Lyons superkicks Zaria and covers for two. Lyons slaps Zaria into a camel clutch and Zaria powers out and falls onto Lyons breaking the hold. Lyons takes down Zaria and tries to splash her but Zaria moves and spears Lyons. Zaria hits a backbreaker faceplant for the win.

Winner: Zaria

The NXT Spotlight looks at Ethan Page and his drama with Je'Von Evans.

Sarah Schrieber catches up with Trick Williams. She asks about Thorpe's challenge at Vengeance Day in a strap match. Williams says they will have this match and he'll beat Thorpe's ass.

Ricky Starks is in the crowd and says if NXT is the future then they need wrestling's future. If NXT is the hottest brand, then it needs the hottest talent. He says he's here to turn this place upside down and the revolution starts now because he's here.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer talk backstage and Vaquer says after she wins she's coming for Giulia.

Andre Chase walks backstage, Kale Dixon approaches him all excited. Uriah Connors is introduced to Chase and asks him to come out. Chase says he can't on a school night. They're all confused because Chase U is no more. Chase walks away and Dixon and Connors say "we'll see" as they're up to something.

Match 5 - NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Tony D'Angelo(c) w/The D'Angelo Family -vs- Ridge Holland



The bell rings and the men charge each other and punch each other out. D'Angelo tres to slam Holland into the steel cage but Holland stops himself. D'Angelo starts with punches on Holland and hits a superman punch. D'Angelo hits some body punches on Holland and suplexes him. D'Angelo covers for a near fall and goes back to body shots on Holland. Holland fights back with punches and D'Angelo counters with an elbow and more shots on Holland. Holland is taken down with a clothesline and Holland goes for D'Angelo's eyes . D'Angelo throws Holland into the cage and D'Angelo tries to spear Holland into the cage but Holland moves out of the way and we cut to commercial.

Back from break and Holland has D'Angelo in a headlock. Holland takes down D'Angelo with a shoulder check and slams him back into a headlock submission. D'Angelo breaks out of the hold, but Holland comes back and takes down D'Angelo with a clothesline and covers for a near fall. Holland starts climbing the cage, D'Angelo tries to stop him and is knocked down and Holland attempts a top rope splash and misses. D'Angelo throws Holland into the cage walls on every side and then hits a Belly to Belly on Holland. D'Angelo hits another Belly to Belly and then a cradled suplex for a two count. Holland kicks down D'Angelo and then hits The Snow Plough and covers for a two count. Both men punch each other in the middle of the ring. D'Angelo powerbombs Holland against the steel cage and then spears him and covers for a near fall. Izzy Dame makes her way to the ring with a crowbar and tries to slide into the ring, but Stacks stops her and tells her she's not in the family. The crowbar ends up in the ring and Holland starts attacking D'Angelo with the crowbar and then smokes D'Angelo on the back of the neck and covers for a two count. Holland grabs the crowbar again but this time D'Angelo attacks Hollands eyes and hits a spinebuster for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Tony D'Angelo

After the match, The D'Angelo Family try to celebrate with Tony D'Angelo and Holland attacks Luca and Stacks and they fight to the back. Izzy Dame and Adriana Rizzo tend to D'Angelo when Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen show up. The women try to close the cage but the three men enter the ring and close the door. Izzy Dame attacks Tony D'Angelo with the crowbar and then slams down Rizzo. The three men attack D'Angelo as Stacks and Luca come back to help D'Angelo but the door is closed. Spears, Jensen, Vance and Dame pose in the cage while Rizzo and D'Angelo are laid out and Luca and Stacks watch from outside the ring and the show fades to black.