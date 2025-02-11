WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Report Debunks Rumors of Elijah Signing With AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

Report Debunks Rumors of Elijah Signing With AEW

A recent report has refuted claims that Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, has signed with AEW. Speculation arose after the former WWE star appeared in a video alongside ROH’s The Righteous, leading to reports on Friday that he had officially joined AEW. However, Fightful Select has confirmed through its sources that these reports are inaccurate and that Elijah has not signed with the company.

Elijah was recently part of Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, where he competed against AEW’s Tommy Billington. Despite this appearance, he remains a free agent and is not under contract with AEW or ROH at this time.

The report also highlights that TNA Wrestling has shown interest in Elijah in recent weeks, adding another potential destination for the former WWE superstar.

Elijah was released by WWE in September 2023 and has since remained active on the independent circuit.

WWE Roadblock Set for March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC

WWE issued the following: ROADBLOCK® SET FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 11 AT THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN IN NEW YORK CITY Tickets on Sal [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 11, 2025 10:47AM


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #elijah #elias

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π