Report Debunks Rumors of Elijah Signing With AEW

A recent report has refuted claims that Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, has signed with AEW. Speculation arose after the former WWE star appeared in a video alongside ROH’s The Righteous, leading to reports on Friday that he had officially joined AEW. However, Fightful Select has confirmed through its sources that these reports are inaccurate and that Elijah has not signed with the company.

Elijah was recently part of Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, where he competed against AEW’s Tommy Billington. Despite this appearance, he remains a free agent and is not under contract with AEW or ROH at this time.

The report also highlights that TNA Wrestling has shown interest in Elijah in recent weeks, adding another potential destination for the former WWE superstar.

Elijah was released by WWE in September 2023 and has since remained active on the independent circuit.