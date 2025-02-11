Hulk Hogan Breaks Silence on His Rocky Relationship with Bret Hart

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hulk Hogan has shed light on his long-standing issues with Bret Hart, offering his perspective on their contentious relationship.

Hart has never shied away from voicing his opinions on fellow wrestlers, and his stance on Hogan has been no exception. Over the years, Hart has been vocal about his disdain for The Hulkster, once labeling him as “limited” in the ring and holding him responsible for hindering his career.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan addressed Hart’s criticism, claiming that the WWE Hall of Famer has had issues with many others in the industry.

“People either like me or they don’t. There is no in-between. A lot of people think I ran the show or I had the power of the pencil. I’ve heard Bret Hart say I destroyed his career because I had the pencil. He’s hated Vince, he’s hated Flair, he’s hated Goldberg. He hates everybody. I don’t know where I fall in line there.”

Hogan went on to recall the last time he encountered Hart, noting that their interaction was brief. Despite past animosity, he expressed a desire to reconcile.

“The last time I saw him, I was in a WWE locker room and I was being called to go to Gorilla. I open the door and Nattie, who I love to death, was standing there with Bret. ‘Hey Bret, how ya doing?’ I shook his hand real quick. I don’t think he realized I did it. I was gone before he realized it was me, I think.

We haven’t talked. I would love (to make up). I love Bret to death. I think he’s cool as hell. It is what it is with your career. I’ll put it to you this way: if you could have done any better, you would have. Everybody makes their own deal. I’m not hating Vince McMahon because he did better than me. I hope (to bury the hatchet).”