AJ Styles Reveals Ownership of His Logo

AJ Styles has confirmed that he owns his unique Phenomenal One logo, which is instantly recognizable. Recently, he wore an old ROH shirt featuring his logo on WWE TV, surprising some fans.
In response, AJ stated on social media that he can wear any shirt he likes because he owns his logo and has authorized a company to sell merchandise with it. This ownership reflects positively on AJ, and fans can look forward to new merchandise featuring his branding.
Just to clarify, I own the logo. I permit a company to sell items with my logo on them when I work there. https://t.co/yed50L8wi4— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) February 11, 2025
