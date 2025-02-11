AEW Collision Sees Viewership Boost on February 8

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision experienced a notable increase in viewership on February 8. According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 387,000 viewers, up from 197,000 the previous week, with a demo rating of 0.10 in the 18 to 49 age group, climbing from 0.04.

The MAX viewership numbers are not yet available.

This week's episode kicked off with a three-way trios match where The Undisputed Kingdom defeated Shane Taylor Promotions and the team of Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. Mercedes Moné interrupted Harley Cameron’s “Harley Halftime” event and agreed to face her at Grand Slam Australia for the TBS Championship. In women’s action, Thunder Rosa defeated Penelope Ford, but was attacked by Megan Bayne afterward. The main event featured Kyle Fletcher besting Mark Briscoe.

What did you think of AEW Collision this week overall?