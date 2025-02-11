Rey Mysterio Reveals WWE Legal Concerns Over His Superhero Ring Gear

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rey Mysterio recently opened up about WWE’s concerns regarding his superhero-inspired ring gear during an appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. The legendary luchador revealed that WWE had to intervene after receiving multiple cease-and-desist letters related to his costumes.

Mysterio, known for his vibrant and creative attire, has long drawn inspiration from iconic superheroes, incorporating elements into his wrestling gear. However, this approach eventually led to legal complications, forcing WWE to ask him to scale back.

“Actually, WWE had to shut me down for a minute because I was getting too exaggerated,” Mysterio admitted. “It’s my logo, I’m just using their colors and maybe a Captain America star here and the gloves, but I don’t change anything.”

The masked superstar explained that while he was not directly copying designs, the similarities were enough to attract attention from copyright holders. He shared that despite WWE’s warning, his passion for superhero-inspired attire remains strong.

“With this outfit, I have a dope idea I want to put into work and I’m hoping I’m able to bust it out,” he teased, hinting at future plans for unique ring gear.

Mysterio reflected on his long history of blending superhero aesthetics with his in-ring persona.

“Overall, it’s always been an inspiration. When I did the first one, I was in AAA. I did a Superman outfit. I used to wear tights and trunks over the tights, and the logo on the trunks had the Superman logo with the ‘R’ and the colors. I just wore a red cape. People got what I was trying to do.”

He continued this tradition upon joining WWE, paying tribute to various superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man. However, the increasing legal pressure eventually led WWE to take action.

“I did Batman, Spider-Man, and I carried that with me to WWE until they told me, ‘Hey, maybe you’ve got to stop a little bit because we’re getting cease and desist letters,’” Mysterio recalled.

Despite these setbacks, Mysterio remains committed to pushing creative boundaries with his gear while staying within legal limits. Fans can expect him to continue finding innovative ways to express his love for superheroes while entertaining audiences around the world.