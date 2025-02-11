WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Compares Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the Super Bowl to Him Being Booed on WWE RAW

Posted By: James Walsh on Feb 11, 2025

Hulk Hogan appeared on FOX News' Jesse Watters Prime Time on Monday night. When Hulk speaks to Watters, he is in character as opposed to a more calm, serious Hulk. But, he did mention an interesting nugget of information.

On Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl: "Well, you know, it kind of reminded me of when I got booed a few weeks ago when I was in LA on Netflix and it got 11 billion impressions. Coors spent $8,000,000 (on a Super Bowl commercial) to get 12 billion impressions. I got more just by getting booed, brother!"

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
