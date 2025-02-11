WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite: Preview for Tonight’s Taping in Austin, TX Ahead of February 12 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up for its Grand Slam: Australia event, with the final preparations taking place during tonight's AEW Dynamite taping at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Austin, Texas. This episode, set to air on February 12 on TBS and MAX, serves as the "go-home" show leading into the Australian spectacle.

The lineup for tonight's taping includes several high-profile matches:

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes: A highly anticipated singles match featuring MJF taking on veteran Dustin Rhodes.

Max Caster Open Challenge: Max Caster is set to issue an open challenge, inviting any competitor to step into the ring.

The Death Riders vs. The Undisputed Kingdom: The Death Riders will face The Undisputed Kingdom in a trios match.

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns: The AEW Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate, will defend their titles against The Gunns.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for complete AEW Dynamite spoilers following the taping and to watch the full episode on Wednesday night at 8/7c.


