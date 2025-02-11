Tonight's WWE NXT Go-Home Show to Vengeance Day 2025 Features Steel Cage Title Clash

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE NXT Gears Up for Vengeance Day 2025 with Stacked Go-Home Episode

The final stop on the road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 arrives tonight as WWE NXT airs live on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

With Vengeance Day just days away, tonight’s show promises high-stakes action, including a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship and a Heritage Cup title defense.

Advertised Lineup for WWE NXT (February 11, 2025):

⚡Bayley vs. Cora Jade

⚡Lexis King (c) vs. JDC – NXT Heritage Cup Match

⚡Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match

⚡Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights