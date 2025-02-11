WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE NXT Go-Home Show to Vengeance Day 2025 Features Steel Cage Title Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

WWE NXT Gears Up for Vengeance Day 2025 with Stacked Go-Home Episode

The final stop on the road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 arrives tonight as WWE NXT airs live on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

With Vengeance Day just days away, tonight’s show promises high-stakes action, including a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship and a Heritage Cup title defense.

Advertised Lineup for WWE NXT (February 11, 2025):

Bayley vs. Cora Jade

Lexis King (c) vs. JDC – NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match

Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

The New Day Brutally Assaults Rey Mysterio Post-Raw

On the February 10 episode of WWE Raw, following Logan Paul's victory over Rey Mysterio in the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying main eve [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 11, 2025 10:42AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

