The New Day Brutally Assaults Rey Mysterio Post-Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2025

On the February 10 episode of WWE Raw, following Logan Paul's victory over Rey Mysterio in the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying main event, the broadcast abruptly ended after a brief shot of The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacking Mysterio. After the show went off the air, Kingston and Woods continued their assault on Mysterio, focusing on his leg by wrapping it around the ring post. LWO member Dragon Lee attempted to intervene but was also overpowered by the duo.

WWE has since released the complete post-show segment on their official social media platforms.  

Tags: #wwe #raw #the new day #rey mysterio

