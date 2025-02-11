AEW Had Reportedly Gone “Radio Silent” on Miro Months Before His Release

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Miro and Ricky Starks have been granted their release from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), with both now free to sign with any promotion of their choosing. Their departures were finalized on Monday as part of AEW’s latest roster changes.

Miro has been absent from AEW programming since Worlds End in 2023. He initially signed with the company in September 2020 on a contract reportedly worth seven figures, which was set to expire in the spring of 2022. However, he later agreed to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract until 2026.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Miro was discussed for potential creative plans throughout 2024, as he was healthy and prepared to wrestle again. However, the report states that communication on his status had "gone radio silent" for some time before the release was made official. Additionally, it was noted that Miro had not been involved in creative discussions for approximately six months, with many within AEW believing he was unlikely to return.

Following his release, speculation has emerged regarding WWE’s potential interest in bringing him back. Miro, who previously competed in WWE as Rusev, joined AEW in 2020 and held the TNT Championship during his tenure.