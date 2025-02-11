Dave Bautista to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller Dreadnought With Bushwick Directors

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dave Bautista is set to headline a new dystopian thriller, Dreadnought, marking a reunion with his Bushwick directors, Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott.

According to Deadline, the former WWE star will take on the lead role in the film, which was written by Joseph Greenberg.

The film’s storyline follows Max (Bautista), whose world was devastated when an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that claimed his wife and much of humanity. In the fragile society that remains, humans have learned to coexist with their extraterrestrial invaders. But for Max, survival is not enough. His older daughter, Greta, is dying from the disease. As her body weakens, an alien Sentinel lurks outside their home, drawing nearer and nearer as Greta takes her final breaths. This silent, unyielding predator is on a mission to collect her body to fulfill an unstoppable metamorphosis ritual. The government sanctions it. Society accepts it. But Max refuses to have anything else taken from him.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (John Wick franchise), Jason Ross Jallet, Andrew Bronfman, and Jonathan Bronfman of Beyond The Frame (Bride Hard), as well as Bautista and Ashley Daniels of Dogbone Entertainment (Trap House). Noah Segal of Elevation Pictures (Infinity Pool) will serve as an executive producer.

Bautista has continued to carve out a successful acting career since transitioning from professional wrestling. He gained widespread recognition in 2014 when he was cast as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a role he reprised in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. His filmography also includes major roles in Dune, Army of the Dead, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, further establishing him as a versatile actor in Hollywood.