WWE Star Confirms Recent Release

Over the weekend, WWE released several talents, including Elektra Lopez, Giovanni Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) along with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that WWE would not renew her contract, which expires later this month.

Elektra Lopez's release was confirmed on Sunday, as she announced her departure on social media. To promote her future endeavors, she mentioned having a packed schedule for the next 90 days.

Lopez signed with WWE in 2021 and quickly became associated with the Legado del Fantasma faction in NXT. The group moved to SmackDown in late 2022, but Lopez initially stayed behind in NXT before rejoining them on the main roster in early 2024.

She last competed on the December 6th episode of WWE SmackDown in a triple threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi for the WWE Women's United States Title Tournament.