WWE Monday Night Raw Results - February 10, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul go head to head in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to battle it out in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, AJ Styles makes his return to Monday Night Raw, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, CM Punk makes an appearance ahead of the Elimination Chamber and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Rey Mysterio is shown arriving at the arena. Logan Paul, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and AJ Styles are all shown arriving at different times at the arena.

Jey Uso is shown in the crowd and his music hits and he makes his way to ringside, YEETing along the way, as always. Gunther comes out of nowhere and attacks Uso while he's YEETing. Uso is slammed on to the announce table. Uso fights back but Gunther slams Uso against the ring apron and throws him into the ring. Gunther kicks down Uso, and then decimates Uso in the ring with chops and punches and a powerbomb. Officials and WWE referees run in to separate the two, Gunther breaks free and powerbombs Uso again before leaving the ring. As Gunther walks away, Uso jumps on the mic while he's laying on the mat - and says he picks Gunther as his opponent at WrestlMania. Gunther runs back to the ring and Uso fights back and flies over the ropes onto Gunther. Officials separate the two again.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Rhea Ripley. Ripley says she will deal with Morgan if she makes it to WrestleMania. Ripley says Charlotte Flair is trying to stay relevant by stalling to make her decision. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky approach Ripley and Sky tells her she's coming for her title.

Match 1: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky



Sky and Morgan start the match. Morgan immediately tags Rodriguez and she gets in Sky's face. Sky slaps Rodriguez and Rodriguez throws Sky into the corner. Kai is tagged in and they double team Rodriguez. Kai covers Rodriguez for a two count. Kai takes down Rodriguez with a snapmare and Rodriguez slams through Kai and tags in Morgan. Sky is tagged in and Morgan is drop kicked and Rodriguez is tagged in. Rodriguez kicks down Sky and chokes her before throwing Sky into the corner. Morgan is tagged in and she punches Sky and tags Rodriguez, who beats on Sky and tags in Morgan. Morgan punches Sky and tags Rodriguez. Sky is brutalized in the corner and Rodriguez powerslams Sky and covers for a two count. Rodriguez kicks and throws Sky around and kicks her in the corner and tags Morgan. Morgan hits a top rope bulldog and covers for a near fall. Rodriguez is tagged in and they double team Sky. Sky is taken down with a clotheslines and Rodriguez tries to body slam her but Sky counters into a submission. Sky tags in Kai and Kai kicks Rodriguez and punches her in the middle of the ring. Kai trips Rodriguez and kicks her before hitting double knees in the corner. Kai covers Rodriguez for a two count. Rodriguez gets caught up in the ropes and Kai kicks her and then sends Morgan out of the ring and kicks her. Kai goes to attack Rodriguez outside the ring but Rodriguez counters and slams Kai into the ring post and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Rodriguez hammers on Kai and slams her to the mat and applies a headlock on Kai. Kai sends Rodriguez out of the ring and tries to tag Sky. Rodriguez gets back in the ring and stops her. Kai kicks Rodriguez down and both Sky and Morgan are tagged in. Sky chops Morgan and drop kicks her. Sky beats on both Rodriguez and Morgan on the apron sending them out of the ring. Sky comes flying at them with a suicide dive. Sky hits a missile dropkick on Morgan off the top rope in the ring. Sky hits the Bullet Train attack on Morgan and covers for a two count. Sky goes up for her moonsault and avoids Morgan blocking it. Sky hits a backbreaker on Morgan and covers for a near fall. Sky misses the Bullet Train attack in the corner. Rodriguez is tagged in and they double team Sky and cover her for a two. Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan onto to Sky but she gets her knees up immobilizing Morgan. Rodriguez is sent out of the ring, and Kai is tagged in. They double team Morgan and cover her and Rodriguez breaks the pin. Rodriguez uses Morgan as a weapon swinging her around taking out Sky and Kai. Rodriguez misses a spinning elbow and Morgan hits Oblivion on Kai and cover and Sky breaks up the pin. Sky is tagged in and Rodriguez kicks down Sky and Kai sends Rodriguez in the corner. Kai kicks Rodriguez and Morgan hits a codebreaker on Kai but Sky rolls her up for a near fall. Sky stomps on Morgan and kicks her on the side of the head. Sky goes up for her Over the Moonsault and gets the win.

Winners: Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

Lyra Valkyria walks backstage for her match. We also see Bayley making her way backstage.

Match 2 - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bayley -vs- Lyra Valkyria



Roxanne Perez is shown sitting in the audience for this match. The bell rings and the women lock up. Bayley goes to work on Valkyria's arm until Valkyria throws Bayley down and they lock up again. Valkyria slams Bayley onto the mat and they lock up again. Bayley tries for a quick pin but Valkyria kicks out. The women trade arm locks and holds in the middle of the ring. Bayley shoulder checks Valkyria and they lock up again. Valkyria is slammed down and Bayley goes to work on her leg and Valkyria then takes Bayley down. Valkyria is sent out to the apron and Bayley clubs Valkyria as she gets back in the ring. Valkyria backslides Bayley down and covers for a two count. Valkyria tries for a pin again and Bayley kicks out. Bayley punches Valkyria down and Bayley is sent out of the ring. Valkyria kicks Bayley through the ropes and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, and Bayley has Valkyria on the mat and hits her with some knee strikes and then slaps her in a neck lock. Valkyria breaks out of the hold with a stunner and then Valkyria kicks Bayley. Valkyria kicks down Bayley after attempting to hit Night Wing. Bayley is covered for a quick two count and Bayley is kicked down. Valkyria covers Bayley for a two count and gets on the middle ropes and misses a Senton. Bayley sunset flip bombs Valkyria into the corner and goes for her flying elbow. Valkyria gets her knees up and hits a terrible Tornado DDT. Bayley hits a Bailey to Back Suplex and covers Valkyria for a near fall. The women trade punches in the ring and Bayley knees Valkyria and hits a spinning backbreaker and covers for two. Bayley gets Valkyria caught up in the ropes and the action spills outside. Valkyria hits a Tornado DDT outside the ring and hits a suplex. Back in the ring, Valkyria suplexes Bayley and covers for a near fall. Valkyria gets on the top rope and Bayley climbs the ropes too. Valkyria headbutts Bayley off the ropes and hits a leg drop on Bayley. Valkyria rolls up Bayley for a two count. Bayley throws Valkyria into the ropes neck first and tries for the Rose Plant but misses. Bayley rolls up Valkyria for the win.

Winner: Bayley

A video package for Penta plays where he calls out Ludwig Kaiser.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and asks for his reaction to Penta. Kaiser says he won't stop with Penta until he's down for good. Pete Dunne comes by and tells Kaiser he wasn't helping him last week. Dunne says he will destroy Penta next week and Kaiser says it's all yours. Dunne asks him to stay out his business and walks away. AJ Styles walks by and heads to the ring.

Alpha Academy talk to Lyra Valkyria backstage. American Made approach them and Ivy Nile tells Valkyria that it'll be easier to take this title off of her than she thought. She says The Creed Brothers will leave Nashville as champs and they leave.

AJ Styles makes his way out to the ring. Styles gets on the mic and says his heart is about to beat out of his chest and he has major Deja Vu and talks about how Nashville is his stomping grounds and how the last time he was here he got injured. He says he was supposed to have a career ending injury but he still had something to prove and had gas in his tank. He says it was hard getting back here but anything worth doing is going to be hard. But now, here is, in the ring to tell everyone that he is back. He says he has a long "to do" list but he wants to remind the lockerroom that he is still The Phenomenal AJ Styles. This calls out Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Dom tries to speak and is boo'd like mad as usual. Carlito takes the mic and starts bashing the crowd in Spanish. Mysterio says it's been a while since Styles has been here and things have changed. Mysterio says The Judgement Day runs RAW and that will never change. Styles admits things have changed and asks where Damian Priest is and asks if anyone sees Rhea Ripley anywhere, and where Finn Balor is... showing that things change and now he's faced with a guy in purple skinny jeans (meaning Carlito) and a guy who no one likes. He says Mysterio inspires him as he is here every week but he will always be Rey Mysterio's punk ass kid. Mysterio and Carlito attack Styles. Dom goes for the 6-1-9 but Carlito attacks Styles. Styles gives Carlito a taste of the Phenomenal forearm.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Seth Rollins. Redmond asks Rollins about the Elimination Chamber and the men who are already in it. Rollins says he feels great because we are live in Nashville for Monday Night Rollins and because his path to WrestleMania is getting clearer for him. He talks about taking on Gunther at WrestleMania so that leaves Cody Rhodes' title. He says all eyes will be on him and says he will take on Rhodes at WrestleMania. Finn Balor comes by and says all eyes are on Rollins but all people see is his downfall. Balor brings up Rollins losing to Punk and him losing his mind at Royal Rumble. Balor says the only standing in his way is a man who is falling apart. Rollins asks Balor if he really believes that Rollins is in Balor's way. Rollins says he has unfinished business with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes... and the way he sees it Balor is standing in his way. He tells Balor after next week, Balor won't be standing at all.

Logan Paul warms up backstage, and we see Rey Mysterio stretching for their upcoming match.

AJ Styles argues with Adam Pearce backstage. AJ Styles takes on Dominik Mysterio next week. Styles walks into Bron Breakker and they stare at each other until Breakker says he'll see Styles around and leaves.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders(c) (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The Creed Brothers of American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed)



We get the bell, Erik and Brutus start the bout. Brutus is taken down by Erik and Ivar is tagged in. Ivar elbows Brutus in the corner and Brutus elbows Ivar and tags Julius. Julius pounds on Ivar and tags in Brutus and they double team Ivar. Brutus hammers away on Ivar and tags in Julius. Ivar sends Julius out of the ring and tags in Erik. Erik suplexes Julius and hits a German Suplex. Brutus tries to interfere but is taken down. Erik is tagged in and they double team Julius. Ivar slams into Brutus outside the ring, and in the ring Julius tries to roll up Erik. Erik hits a sit out powerbomb on Julius and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Julius has Erik in a headlock and Erik powers out with shots to Julius' stomach. Erik tries to make a tag and Brutus is now tagged in and Erik is swung into the ring post. American Made double team Erik and Brutus covers him for a two count. Brutus sets Erik in a headlock and Erik is assaulted in the corner. Julius is now tagged in and Erik is stomped by both men. Brutus is tagged in now and Erik is double teamed and covered for a two count. Brutus singles out Erik's arm and Erik tries hard to tag Ivar. Ivar is tagged in and he throws Brutus and hits a side slam and cross body. Ivar sits on Brutus and kicks Julius who tries to interfere. Ivar hits a bronco buster and hits a double underhook powerbomb and covers Brutus for a near fall. Erik knees Julius after he's tagged in, and they double team Brutus and cover for a near fall again. Erik tags Ivar in again, and Brutus hits an angle slam on Ivar for a two count. Julius is tagged in and Ivar takes him down and gets on the top rope. Ivy Nile distracts Ivar and Juliius hits a superplex on Ivar and Brutus hits a moonsault and Ivar is covered for a near fall. Erik is tagged in and Brutus and Erik trade punches. Erik hits a forearm on Brutus and tags in Ivar and they go for the War Machine but Julius clubs him with the title and War Raiders win via DQ.

Winners by DQ: The War Raiders

After the match The Creed Brothers attack The War Raiders with the titles.

The Judgement Day is hanging out backstage and Finn Balor comes by and says they should listen to Finn. Dom says who cares about Damage CTRL and that both Rodriguez and Morgan will come out on top. Balor talks about Mysterio and his scuffle with AJ Styles. Dom suggests they add a new member and Balor refuses.

Damage CTRL is leaving the arena, Rhea Ripley approaches them and tells Sky that they have a match after Elimination Chamber on RAW.

CM Punk makes his way out to the ring. In the ring, with a mic, Punk addresses Nashville. Punk starts by asking if it's great to be alive on a Monday night in Nashville. He talks about his road to WrestleMania. He says he didn't win the Rumble and he's a little disappointed at himself but he's not upset with Jey Uso and Uso saying he's going to take on Gunther. He then says he's looking at Cody Rhodes. He talks about John Cena announcing he's in the chamber and not qualifying for it. He says he's not upset at Cena for doing that, and that Cena deserves to call his shot. He says he'll beat up Cena and cash in and go to WrestleMania. He talks about McIntyre being in the chamber and how he'll beat McIntyre. He then talks about Seth Rollins - and regardless of who is in, Punk will win it. He says he's never more confident in his entire life about something. He says WrestleMania 41 belongs to one man, and that's him. Logan Paul comes out to the ring, he gets on the mic and says he can see why they call him a Punk and tells CM Punk there are other names more fitting but he cannot say it on TV. He asks the crowd why they boo him and cheer Punk. Paul reminds Punk that he eliminated Punk from the Rumble. He says he had Punk's number at the Rumble and he has it at the Chamber. Punk tells Paul he would have mentioned him but he forgot Paul was in the match. He tells Paul to worry about the numbers 6-1-9 and if he gets past Mysterio, he'll put Paul to sleep in Toronto.

Match 4 - Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul -vs- Rey Mysterio



The bell rings, Paul pushes Mysterio and Mysterio slaps Paul and sends him in the corner and outside the ring. Paul takes down Mysterio and rolls into Mysterio. Mysterio targets Paul's arm and stomps on Paul. Mysterio punches Paul in the corner and Paul hits a tilt-a-whirl gut strike on Mysterio. Paul throws Mysterio into the corner and unleashes some punches on Mysterio. Paul knees Mysterio a couple times and slams down Mysterio and covers for a two count. Paul delivers some knees to Mysterio and then starts with some jabs on Mysterio sending Mysterio crashing to the mat. Mysterio fights back with punches to Paul and Mysterio slams down Paul. Paul is sent outside the ring, and Mysterio hits a corkscrew plancha on Paul outside the ring. Back in the ring, Paul is slammed into the ring post and Mysterio gets on the top turnbuckle. Paul climbs on top with him and Paul hits a Moonsault slam on Mysterio and we get a commercial.

We come back from commercial break to see Paul standing over a fallen Mysterio. Paul swings Mysterio into the corner and then takes down Mysterio with a waist lock take down. Mysterio elbows out of the hold but runs into a knee by Paul. Mysterio is thrown out of the ring, and Paul goes out and meets Mysterio who starts punching Paul. Paul is swung into the barricades and Paul slams Mysterio into the barricade. Paul throws Mysterio back in the ring and then drags Mysterio back out and goes to slam Mysterio into the steel steps but Mysterio rolls out of it and throws Paul into the steel steps. Mysterio basbeball slides onto Paul from in the ring crashing on Paul outside the ring. Back in the ring, Mysterio gets on the top rope and hits a Senton and splashes Paul. Mysterio hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a two count. Mysterio punches Paul in the corner and elbows him. Paul goes down after a Hurricanrana and Mysterio climbs Paul in the corner and punches him. Paul starts hitting Mysterio and gets Mysterio on his shoulder and flips him and hits a springboard moonsault onto Mysterio and covers for a two count. Mysterio hits a floatover DDT on Paul and covers for a near fall. Mysterio drop kicks Paul and sets up for a 6-1-9 and runs into a boot by Paul. Paul tries for punches in the corner but Mysterio counters and hits a sitout powerbomb on Paul and covers for a near fall. Paul gets tripped up on the ropes and Mysterio hits the 6-1-9 and goes up top and comes down on Paul's knees. Paul throws Mysterio in the air and slams Mysterio for the win.

Winner: Logan Paul

Paul smack talks the camera as he makes his way to the back. We see The New Day jump into the ring and attack Mysterio as the show fades to black.

Thank you to our official coverage partner RAJAH.COM for the results