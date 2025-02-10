Big E Joins Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as 'Bulldozer' – First Marvel Voice Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Star Big E has officially joined the cast of the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In the show, Big E lends his voice to the character of "Bulldozer," marking his debut in voice acting and his first major role with Marvel. Recently, Big E appeared on the X-Pod ’97 Podcast alongside Mega Ran and Marcos to discuss this exciting new chapter. During the interview, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling it a true blessing.

"Man, I was like, I sit back and I marvel my career all the time because there’s so many things that, when I first started wrestling, I could never have fathomed. To be a part of a property like this, a beloved character in Spider-Man, and to become friends with the show-runner, it really is, it’s a gift from whether you want to call it karma, universe, God, I am so deeply grateful because for me this is like a dream for me, to be in my late thirties, almost 40 and you know, in show business the window can close very quickly and the fact that the window of opportunities is still open for me is really a gift."

Fans can now catch Big E in action on Disney+ and listen to the full X-Pod ’97 podcast with Big E below.