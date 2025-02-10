Levi Cooper (Tucker Knight) Trades the Ring for the Training Mat: Former WWE Superstar's New Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Levi Cooper, known as Tucker Knight in WWE, was a key part of the Heavy Machinery Tag Team alongside Otis during his time in WWE NXT and WWE. After being released by WWE in 2021, Cooper made the decision to retire from professional wrestling in 2024. However, he has now embarked on a new chapter in the wrestling world.

In a recent report by local news station KPTV in Vancouver, Washington, Levi Cooper’s new role as a high school wrestling coach was highlighted. Cooper is now the head coach for SkyView High School’s wrestling team, a role he is truly passionate about. While he cherishes his time in WWE, he admits that life became more challenging after becoming a father.

"Traveling before I had kids was 95 percent fun, but after I had my daughter it became really difficult emotionally. I wasn’t prepared for how difficult that was going to be. It was a cool way to spend my 20s, man. It was a really special thing to get to do. It really is an art form. It encompasses a ton of stuff. You know, you’re like a live-action stunt performer basically that’s trying to tell a story with your body without words. It’s like, the outcome is pre-determined but go fall over outside on a mat that’s this thick [and do it] repeatedly. It takes its toll, it’s a full-on lifestyle."

Cooper's background in amateur wrestling before transitioning to WWE has come full circle, as he now coaches the next generation of wrestlers at SkyView High School.