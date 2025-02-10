Cody Rhodes Reveals His Favorite Super Bowl Moments

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cody Rhodes, a proud Georgia native, may not have had a direct stake in the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles, but he certainly took notice of the game’s most memorable moments. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts led his team to victory, but the question everyone’s been asking is: what did Cody Rhodes think of the big game?

Taking to social media, Rhodes responded to TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander, sharing his favorite moments from the Super Bowl. He expressed his enjoyment of Serena Williams’ cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. As for the commercials, which some felt lacked excitement this year, Rhodes singled out two that caught his eye: the Sloth commercial and the Stitch commercial, where the beloved Disney character hilariously took over the football field.