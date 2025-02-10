Miro and Ricky Starks Vanish from AEW Roster

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has recently removed Miro, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black from their official roster page, sparking speculation about their future with the company. Reports suggest that these wrestlers, along with Rey Fenix, are not currently being utilized by AEW and may be considering moves to WWE once their contracts expire.

Ricky Starks has been notably absent from AEW television since March 2024. He has expressed frustration over his lack of television appearances and has requested his release from the company. However, AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly turned down his request.

Miro, the former TNT Champion, has also been absent from AEW programming for an extended period. Reports indicate that he is under contract with AEW until 2027, which may limit his ability to pursue opportunities with other promotions in the near future.

Malakai Black's situation is similar, with reports suggesting that he is aiming to sign with WWE once his AEW contract expires.