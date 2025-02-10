Linda McMahon's Senate Confirmation Hearing Set:

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Linda McMahon, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as Secretary of Education, is set to have a confirmation hearing with the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee this Thursday, according to Post Wrestling.
Trump has expressed his desire to dismantle the Department of Education, stating in an interview with Fox News that he hopes McMahon does such a remarkable job that she would "put herself out of a job." He further emphasized his preference for the states to take control of running schools.
McMahon has previously served under Trump during his first term as President, acting as Administrator of the Small Business Administration for two years. She is also the Chair of the Board for the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit Republican think tank.
