WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Files Trademark Applications for 12 Potential New Wrestler Names

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2025

WWE Files Trademark Applications for 12 Potential New Wrestler Names

WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for 12 potential new wrestler names, signaling plans for fresh talent to make their mark in the ring.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the company applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the following names:

Harley Riggins

⚡Aria Bennett

⚡Braxton Cole

⚡Masyn Holiday

⚡Summer Sorrell

⚡Haze Jameson

⚡Tate Wilder

⚡Jax Presley

⚡Osiris Griffin

⚡Drako Knox

⚡Trill London

⚡Chantel Monroe

Interestingly, WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace has already claimed the name "Trill London."

There is no record of any of these names being used by WWE performers in the past. WWE’s attorney on record for these filings is Lauren A. Dienes-Middlen.

The purpose of these trademark applications is to protect various entertainment services associated with professional wrestling, including live exhibitions, performances, fan events, and online content such as newsletters and blogs. The applications also cover wrestling-related news and information, as well as services for fan clubs and social entertainment events.


Tags: #wwe #jordynne grace #harley riggins #aria bennett #braxton cole #masyn holiday #summer sorrell #haze jameson #tate wilder #jax presley #osiris griffin #drako knox #trill london #chantel monroe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π