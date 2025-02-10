WWE Files Trademark Applications for 12 Potential New Wrestler Names

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for 12 potential new wrestler names, signaling plans for fresh talent to make their mark in the ring.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the company applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the following names:

⚡Harley Riggins

⚡Aria Bennett

⚡Braxton Cole

⚡Masyn Holiday

⚡Summer Sorrell

⚡Haze Jameson

⚡Tate Wilder

⚡Jax Presley

⚡Osiris Griffin

⚡Drako Knox

⚡Trill London

⚡Chantel Monroe

Interestingly, WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace has already claimed the name "Trill London."

There is no record of any of these names being used by WWE performers in the past. WWE’s attorney on record for these filings is Lauren A. Dienes-Middlen.

The purpose of these trademark applications is to protect various entertainment services associated with professional wrestling, including live exhibitions, performances, fan events, and online content such as newsletters and blogs. The applications also cover wrestling-related news and information, as well as services for fan clubs and social entertainment events.