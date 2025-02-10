WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black Officially Removed from AEW Roster, Free Agent Status Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2025

AEW has removed Malakai Black from its roster page, suggesting that the star is no longer with the promotion. This move comes as no surprise, given prior expectations.

It had long been speculated that Black would become a free agent in March, if not earlier, and now it seems he is set to make his way to WWE.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, influential figures within WWE have expressed strong admiration for Black, viewing him as a potential top singles competitor in the company. Sources close to Black have mentioned that he felt more at ease under Paul Levesque's creative direction, as opposed to Vince McMahon's leadership. They also noted that Black had never developed a strong rapport with AEW president Tony Khan.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE has been brainstorming creative ideas for Black, although it remains uncertain when he will officially join the company.

As of February 3rd, Black had still been listed on AEW's roster page. However, his profile has now been removed, with PWInsider.com confirming that Black's contract expired on Sunday, making him a free agent.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #malakai black

