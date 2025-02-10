Malakai Black Officially Removed from AEW Roster, Free Agent Status Confirmed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has removed Malakai Black from its roster page, suggesting that the star is no longer with the promotion. This move comes as no surprise, given prior expectations.

It had long been speculated that Black would become a free agent in March, if not earlier, and now it seems he is set to make his way to WWE.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, influential figures within WWE have expressed strong admiration for Black, viewing him as a potential top singles competitor in the company. Sources close to Black have mentioned that he felt more at ease under Paul Levesque's creative direction, as opposed to Vince McMahon's leadership. They also noted that Black had never developed a strong rapport with AEW president Tony Khan.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE has been brainstorming creative ideas for Black, although it remains uncertain when he will officially join the company.

As of February 3rd, Black had still been listed on AEW's roster page. However, his profile has now been removed, with PWInsider.com confirming that Black's contract expired on Sunday, making him a free agent.

Malakai Black is gone from the AEW roster page. Black had been listed on the page as recently as February 3rd. pic.twitter.com/AZNKymN6Sm — Andrew Ravens l WrestlingNews.co (@Andrew_Ravens) February 10, 2025

