Keith Lee Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite After Long Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2025

Keith Lee has made a positive appearance in recent news, despite his absence from AEW television.

It has been over a year since Lee has stepped foot inside the ring, remaining absent from AEW programming. The last time he was scheduled to compete was at the 2023 Worlds End PPV, where he was set to face off against Swerve Strickland. However, Lee was pulled from the match due to not being medically cleared to perform.

In a previous statement on Twitter, Lee shared that he had been managing an injury since September 2022. Although the injury was “mostly well taken care of,” Lee revealed that his condition worsened following ROH Final Battle. He later disclosed on a private account that he would be undergoing two surgeries.

In a recent update from PWInsider.com, it was reported that Lee was spotted at AEW's Dynamite in Athena, GA last week. Up until that point, he had not been present backstage at any AEW shows. His timeline for a return to the ring remains uncertain, with no confirmation on when he will be medically cleared.

We continue to wish Keith Lee a swift and full recovery.

