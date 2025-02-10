WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Likely to Play a Role in WWE Leading Up to Elimination Chamber 2025

Posted By: Admin on Feb 10, 2025

Trish Stratus made a surprise return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, entering the match at number 25. Prior to the event, she participated in a WWE/Fantastic meet-and-greet session with fans in Indianapolis. Following her appearance, there is speculation about her future involvement with WWE.

Reports from Fightful Select indicate that WWE has discussed plans for Stratus to make upcoming appearances, with sources noting that she occasionally pitches ideas and remains a frequent topic of discussion within the company. It is believed that Stratus will play a role in WWE's programming leading up to the Elimination Chamber event, which is set to take place in her hometown of Toronto. Additionally, WWE has released new merchandise to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut.

