Cedric Alexander Teases AEW Reunion with Former Hurt Business Members

Cedric Alexander was among several talents released by WWE on Friday, alongside Elektra Lopez, Isla Dawn, the Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, WWE chose not to renew Sonya Deville's contract, which is set to expire later this month.

Following these departures, reports have emerged suggesting that members of AEW's Hurt Syndicate are expected to advocate for Alexander's inclusion in their faction. The Hurt Syndicate, comprising former WWE talents Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, has experienced a significant push since their arrival in AEW.

In a recent social media post, Alexander shared an image featuring action figures of The Hurt Business, all adorned with AEW championship titles, hinting at a potential reunion.

Notably, Lashley and Benjamin recently secured the AEW Tag Team Championships by defeating Private Party, further solidifying their dominance in the tag team division.