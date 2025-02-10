Hulk Hogan Denies Being Jaded Toward Young Wrestlers

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hulk Hogan shared his thoughts on the current generation of wrestlers and his experiences from the past. He discussed the industry's shift in mindset, particularly during his time in WCW when there was a belief that no one over 40 should be on the roster.

Hogan gave insights on the young talent:

On not being jaded about the younger generation: “No, bro. A lot of the guys don’t like me, but I got respect for them. I understand, they’re going to go through a period…perfect example; when I was working at WCW, there was a whole group of young guys, who are all my friends now. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, a whole bunch of young guys, that where they didn’t want anybody in the business over 40.”

He also shared his thoughts on his friendship with Chris Jericho: “I love Chris Jericho. How old is Jericho now? He’s one of my favorite friends. Things will change, but they didn’t understand at the time, ‘Hogan is the oldest one, let’s get rid of him.’ There was a lot of that going on back then. The thing is, to get rid of me, I was a star in the 80s. Here goes the ego. To get rid of me, I should have been gone in the 90s. They had 10 years to replace me and they didn’t. So, I was a star in the 90s. When that didn’t happen, guess what happened, I still rolled in the 2000s.”