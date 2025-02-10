NXT Star Roxanne Perez in Town for WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An NXT star is in town for tonight’s February 10 episode of WWE Raw in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the Royal Rumble, WWE is gearing up for the Elimination Chamber on March 1, with qualifiers happening across Raw and SmackDown for both the men’s and women’s matches.

One qualifier announced on This Week In WWE will feature Roxanne Perez facing Raquel Rodriguez next week, February 17. It appears Perez is in Nashville as she shared on her Instagram Story. Additionally, she is likely attending to confront Bayley, her current rival on WWE NXT TV.

Perez and Bayley are set for a three-way NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day this Saturday, February 15, against defending champion Giulia. Following her impressive performance in the women’s Royal Rumble, many anticipate Perez's imminent call-up to the main roster.