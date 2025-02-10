Shayna Baszler Fires Back at Twitter User Over WWE Crowd Reaction Criticism

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Over the weekend, WWE star Shayna Baszler found herself in a heated exchange with Twitter/X user @Nm02K8261 after the user claimed that she doesn't get crowd reactions. The back-and-forth began when Shayna commented on the booking of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel…

Shayna: "Cool. Damage CTRL gets injured… and gets rewarded again. If only @ZoeyStarkWWE & I were that fragile, we could quit getting screwed out of opportunities."

@Nm02K8261: "I think it helps if you can get the crowd to make a noise."

Shayna: "Trying to tell successful pros how to find success when homie isn’t even successful at Twitter! 😂"

@Nm02K8261: "lol if you're proud to spend your career as a jobber, good for you, I actually like to achieve things in life! 😂"

Shayna: "Both of us are former champions. I hold a couple of records for it. Homie, you’ve barely achieved double digits on Twitter lol."

