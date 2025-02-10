WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shayna Baszler Fires Back at Twitter User Over WWE Crowd Reaction Criticism

Posted By: Admin on Feb 10, 2025

Over the weekend, WWE star Shayna Baszler found herself in a heated exchange with Twitter/X user @Nm02K8261 after the user claimed that she doesn't get crowd reactions. The back-and-forth began when Shayna commented on the booking of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel…

Shayna: "Cool. Damage CTRL gets injured… and gets rewarded again. If only @ZoeyStarkWWE & I were that fragile, we could quit getting screwed out of opportunities."

@Nm02K8261: "I think it helps if you can get the crowd to make a noise."

Shayna: "Trying to tell successful pros how to find success when homie isn’t even successful at Twitter! 😂"

@Nm02K8261: "lol if you're proud to spend your career as a jobber, good for you, I actually like to achieve things in life! 😂"

Shayna: "Both of us are former champions. I hold a couple of records for it. Homie, you’ve barely achieved double digits on Twitter lol."
 


