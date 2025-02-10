Vince McMahon Makes Rare Public Appearance at Super Bowl 59

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Several notable wrestling figures from WWE and AEW were present at Super Bowl 59, held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a rare public appearance, Vince McMahon attended the game at the Superdome alongside Shane McMahon and The Undertaker. McMahon, who has kept a low profile since stepping down from his role at TKO following legal troubles, was spotted enjoying the event with his family. Vince's limited public appearances come after a lawsuit filed against him last year by Janel Grant, accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking, with an amended version of the lawsuit filed just this month.

AEW President Tony Khan, who also serves as the chief football strategy officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was another wrestling personality at the game. He took the opportunity to snap a photo with actor and comedian Adam DeVine.

Also in attendance was Mercedes Mone, who shared on social media that she had a run-in with someone at the game, leaving fans curious about who it might have been.

Wrestling legend Gail Kim was spotted as well, posing for a photo in Philadelphia Eagles gear with her husband, celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

The Eagles emerged victorious in the game, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a contest that was, for the most part, dominated by Philadelphia.