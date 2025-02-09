WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker Reveals His Dream WrestleMania Opponents

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Bron Breakker has named his all-time dream WrestleMania opponents, with his father and uncle topping the list. Breakker was asked about his dream opponents for the event, both from the past and present, during an interview on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast.

On his dream WrestleMania opponents, he said, “Man, if I wrestled my dad in like ’93, ’94 when he was a monster, we could have made something extremely special. Same thing with Scotty [Steiner], I think that would have been really cool.”

Reflecting on The Undertaker, Breakker shared, “I got to mix it up with him a little bit in NXT, towards the end of my run down there. It was cool dude. It was just such an honor to be a part of anything with him because it’s The Undertaker. I would definitely love to work with him. That’d be awesome.”


