SPOILERS from Last Night’s ROH HonorClub Taping Revealed

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025
During last night’s AEW Collision taping, several exciting ROH matches were filmed, with the results now available. Here are the full outcomes from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

Abadon defeated Rachael Ellering

Billie Starkz defeated Hyan

Wheeler Yuta defeated Fuego Del Sol

The Outrunners, The Von Erichs, and Top Flight defeated Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, and The Premier Athletes

ROH Television Championship Match: Komander defeated Lee Johnson

Gates of Agony defeated Fly Def

Dark Panther, Fuego, and Sammy Guevara defeated Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Soberano Jr.

