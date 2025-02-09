SPOILERS from Last Night’s ROH HonorClub Taping Revealed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
During last night’s AEW Collision taping, several exciting ROH matches were filmed, with the results now available. Here are the full outcomes from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
⚡Abadon defeated Rachael Ellering
⚡Billie Starkz defeated Hyan
⚡Wheeler Yuta defeated Fuego Del Sol
⚡The Outrunners, The Von Erichs, and Top Flight defeated Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, and The Premier Athletes
⚡ROH Television Championship Match: Komander defeated Lee Johnson
⚡Gates of Agony defeated Fly Def
⚡Dark Panther, Fuego, and Sammy Guevara defeated Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Soberano Jr.
⚡ Tony Khan Updates His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling
Tony Khan has updated his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and fans are buzzing. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the [...]— Admin Feb 09, 2025 03:01PM
Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar. 1st at 8:00 PM - #eliminationchamber