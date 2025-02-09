WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE Superstar Returning To Action On Monday's Raw

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed an exciting new match for the upcoming event, featuring a high-stakes showdown between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In addition, the highly anticipated appearances of CM Punk and AJ Styles have also been confirmed.

Dakota Kai, who has been sidelined since last month due to a suspected concussion, is set to make her return to action. Below is the updated match card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

CM Punk and AJ Styles appear

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez


