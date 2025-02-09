Injured WWE Superstar Returning To Action On Monday's Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed an exciting new match for the upcoming event, featuring a high-stakes showdown between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In addition, the highly anticipated appearances of CM Punk and AJ Styles have also been confirmed.

Dakota Kai, who has been sidelined since last month due to a suspected concussion, is set to make her return to action. Below is the updated match card:

⚡Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

⚡ Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

⚡CM Punk and AJ Styles appear

⚡Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez