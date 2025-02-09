Tony Khan Updates His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

Tony Khan has updated his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, and fans are buzzing. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW president named Sting among his all-time greats.

“I would say the undefeated AEW World Tag Team Champion who retired last year at Revolution, Sting, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and Bret Hart,” Khan said.

This marks a notable shift from his September 2023 list, where Ricky Steamboat was included. Sting's addition highlights his influence in the industry, especially after his emotional farewell at AEW Revolution 2024, which Khan called his favorite AEW moment.

Khan also expressed his admiration for Sting by naming him as his choice for the cover of Sports Illustrated to represent AEW.

In the same interview, Khan extended an invitation to Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers to attend AEW Revolution 2025, aiming to bring more mainstream attention to the event.