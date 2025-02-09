WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Elektra Lopez May Be the Latest WWE Release

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Elektra Lopez May Be the Latest WWE Release

It seems Elektra Lopez may be the latest WWE release, though no official confirmation has been made. Her WWE.com profile has been moved to the Alumni section, which typically indicates a departure.

Lopez's potential exit would add to a growing list of recent cuts, including Giovanni Vinci, Isla Dawn, and The Good Brothers. WWE has not confirmed her status, but with WrestleMania 41 approaching and several NXT call-ups expected, Lopez could be part of the company's latest roster changes.

Lopez gained attention in NXT as a member of Legado Del Fantasma. After being separated from the group during their move to SmackDown, her appearances became less frequent. She later worked in NXT Level Up and appeared in LWO segments.

NFL Star George Kittle to Attend WWE WrestleMania 41

A special celebrity appearance has been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. As Super Bowl LIX draws attention, San Francisco 49e [...]

— Admin Feb 09, 2025 02:57PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #elektra lopez

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π