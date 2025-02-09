⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It seems Elektra Lopez may be the latest WWE release, though no official confirmation has been made. Her WWE.com profile has been moved to the Alumni section, which typically indicates a departure.

Lopez's potential exit would add to a growing list of recent cuts, including Giovanni Vinci, Isla Dawn, and The Good Brothers. WWE has not confirmed her status, but with WrestleMania 41 approaching and several NXT call-ups expected, Lopez could be part of the company's latest roster changes.

Lopez gained attention in NXT as a member of Legado Del Fantasma. After being separated from the group during their move to SmackDown, her appearances became less frequent. She later worked in NXT Level Up and appeared in LWO segments.