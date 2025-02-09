NFL Star George Kittle to Attend WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A special celebrity appearance has been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. As Super Bowl LIX draws attention, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle announced his attendance for WrestleMania 41, set for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium. In a media session with Yahoo Sports NFL contributor Jason Fitz, Kittle stated, “I’ll be there in Las Vegas. I’m there.”

When asked about a potential career in pro wrestling after football, he remarked, “Triple H has my number.” Kittle, a known WWE fan, previously participated in WWE WrestleMania 39, where he famously clotheslined The Miz.