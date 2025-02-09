WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

NFL Star George Kittle to Attend WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

NFL Star George Kittle to Attend WWE WrestleMania 41

A special celebrity appearance has been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. As Super Bowl LIX draws attention, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle announced his attendance for WrestleMania 41, set for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium. In a media session with Yahoo Sports NFL contributor Jason Fitz, Kittle stated, “I’ll be there in Las Vegas. I’m there.”

When asked about a potential career in pro wrestling after football, he remarked, “Triple H has my number.” Kittle, a known WWE fan, previously participated in WWE WrestleMania 39, where he famously clotheslined The Miz.

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #nfl #george kittle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π