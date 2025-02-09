WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Grand Slam Misidentified as PPV Amid Fan Disappointment

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

AEW Grand Slam: Australia has sparked considerable controversy, as ticket holders express disappointment over what was initially expected to be a massive, stadium-sized pay-per-view event. Instead, it will be downgraded to a smaller-scale TV taping, marking AEW’s highly anticipated debut in the country.

The confusion began when AEW’s social media team mistakenly announced, in a now-edited tweet, that the event would be their first-ever pay-per-view in Australia. This error led to further frustration among fans who had expected a major event. In response, AEW President Tony Khan quickly clarified that Grand Slam: Australia is intended to be a TV taping rather than a pay-per-view show.

Despite the confusion, the event is still set to deliver significant action. Scheduled for February 15, three title matches have already been confirmed for the card, ensuring an exciting night for fans, even as expectations are tempered by the change in scale.

