Joe Hendry Reflects on Exchange with Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry has shared his thoughts on his encounter with Roman Reigns during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble on February 1. Hendry received a massive pop, becoming the first male TNA contracted talent to enter the match, coming in at number 15. Although he lasted just over three minutes, he faced off against Reigns, who entered at 16.

The interaction was a surreal moment for Hendry's fans, but the Tribal Chief ultimately triumphed, delivering a Spear that led to Hendry's elimination. After the match, Hendry tweeted a picture capturing the moment he was Speared, captioned: "Not everyone believes…"

Reigns continued in the match until the final six, where he was eliminated alongside Seth Rollins by CM Punk. Following this, Reigns suffered two brutal Curb Stomps from Rollins, resulting in a storyline-related absence from action.